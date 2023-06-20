Man arrested for theft at own house

Panchkula, June 19
The police have apprehended two persons in connection with a theft at a residence. They have been identified as Major Singh, a resident of Kalka; and Rajat, alias Vicky Sharma, from Kuradi Mohalla in Kalka.
According to the police, the incident was reported on June 17. Kiran, who works as a labourer, informed the police that her son, Major, who had a history of alcohol addiction, had brought his friend Rajat, alias Vicky Sharma, to their residence. They consumed alcohol on the premises. When she returned home in the evening, she found the lock on her cupboard broken and the gold ornaments missing.
Major Singh had orchestrated the theft to raised a loan of Rs 30,000 against the stolen gold ornaments, .
Both suspects were presented before the court that remanded them in judicial custody.
