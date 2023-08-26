Man arrested in murder case

Panchkula, August 25
The police have arrested a man in a murder case.
The suspect has been identified as Dilpreet, a resident of Toda Raipur Rani, Panchkula.
In his complaint to the police, the victim Jaswinder Singh’s son Ashish Vasu stated that on August 20, the suspect had a verbal fight with his uncle Vikram and his father over a certain matter. The altercation ended with the intervention of some persons.
However, the suspect later attacked his father with a knife. The victim was admitted to the government hospital in Sector 6 here where he died.
A case was registered at the Raipur Rani police station.
