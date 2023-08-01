Man arrested on rape charge

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 31

A 45-year-old engineer has been arrested by the police on rape charge.

The police said the complainant had alleged that the suspect, identified as Suraj Kumar, who works with a cement factory in Uttar Pradesh, forcibly developed physical relations with her and started blackmailing her.

A case under Sections 376 and 506 of the IPC has been registered at the Industrial Area police station.