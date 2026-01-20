DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Man arrested under POCSO Act

Man arrested under POCSO Act

Committed indecent acts with two children

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Fatehgarh Sahib, Updated At : 03:11 AM Jan 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Advertisement

The Badali Ala Singh police have arrested a man under POCSO Act allegedly on the charges of committing indecent acts with two children. The accused has been identified as Kulwinder Singh, a resident of Badali Ala Singh.

Advertisement

Gurmeet Kumar, SHO, Badali Ala Singh police station, said in a complaint, the victim’s family stated that their 10-year-old son Rohit (fictitious name) and his friend Ramesh (fictitious name) had gone from home to market around 5.30 pm yesterday. When they reached home around 7 pm, they were very scared. When asked, the children said the said person, who had a tattoo on his neck, took them for a motorcycle ride on his bike. He took them to a secluded place and first showed them dirty videos on his mobile phone then started doing obscene acts with both of them.

Advertisement

He lured victims on the pretext of giving them money. The accused also threatened to kill victims if they complained to anyone.

Advertisement

Later, the accused dropped victims near a gurdwara and fled from the spot. The victims’ family said they had complained to Kulwinder’s family also.

The SHO said the accused was arrested after registering a case under relevant sections against him.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts