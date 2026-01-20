Man arrested under POCSO Act

The Badali Ala Singh police have arrested a man under POCSO Act allegedly on the charges of committing indecent acts with two children. The accused has been identified as Kulwinder Singh, a resident of Badali Ala Singh.

Gurmeet Kumar, SHO, Badali Ala Singh police station, said in a complaint, the victim’s family stated that their 10-year-old son Rohit (fictitious name) and his friend Ramesh (fictitious name) had gone from home to market around 5.30 pm yesterday. When they reached home around 7 pm, they were very scared. When asked, the children said the said person, who had a tattoo on his neck, took them for a motorcycle ride on his bike. He took them to a secluded place and first showed them dirty videos on his mobile phone then started doing obscene acts with both of them.

He lured victims on the pretext of giving them money. The accused also threatened to kill victims if they complained to anyone.

Later, the accused dropped victims near a gurdwara and fled from the spot. The victims’ family said they had complained to Kulwinder’s family also.

The SHO said the accused was arrested after registering a case under relevant sections against him.