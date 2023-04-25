Man arrested with 10-gm heroin

Panchkula, April 24
The detective staff of the Panchkula police nabbed a person with 10.30-gm heroin.
The suspect has been identified as Jagdeep Singh, a resident of Surajpur village near Pinjore.
DCP (Law and order) Nikita Khattar said a team led by detective staff incharge Nirmal Singh was present near Surajpur on April 23 when it saw a man coming on foot and trying to run away in the opposite direction on seeing cops.
The police team overpowered him after a brief chase. On search, 10.30-gm heroin was recovered from his possession.
A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the suspect. He was produced in court, which remanded him in two-day police custody.
