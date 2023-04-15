Man arrested with 10 stolen bicycles

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 14

A bicycle thief has been arrested and 10 stolen bicycles have been recovered from him.

The suspect, identified as Dina Parshad, a resident of Kajheri, was arrested for stealing a bicycle from Sector 42, regarding which a case was registered at the Sector 36 police station on April 12.

During investigation, a total of 10 stolen bicycles were recovered from the suspect.

“Two of the bicycles were stolen from Sector 35, four from Kajheri and the remaining three from Mohali,” said a police official.

The police said the suspect was arrested for a bicycle theft earlier also, but was released on bail. He stole costly bicycles from outside houses.