Man arrested with 10 stolen bicycles

Chandigarh, April 14
A bicycle thief has been arrested and 10 stolen bicycles have been recovered from him.
The suspect, identified as Dina Parshad, a resident of Kajheri, was arrested for stealing a bicycle from Sector 42, regarding which a case was registered at the Sector 36 police station on April 12.
During investigation, a total of 10 stolen bicycles were recovered from the suspect.
“Two of the bicycles were stolen from Sector 35, four from Kajheri and the remaining three from Mohali,” said a police official.
The police said the suspect was arrested for a bicycle theft earlier also, but was released on bail. He stole costly bicycles from outside houses.
