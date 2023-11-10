Man arrested with 3.65-qtl poppy husk

Tribune News Service

Ambala, November 9

The CIA-1 unit of Ambala police arrested a man and recovered 3.65 quintal of poppy husk from his possession on Wednesday.

The suspect was identified as Jasbir Singh, a resident of Mohali. He was produced in a court today, which sent him to 10-day police remand.

Ambala SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said, “Acting on a tip-off that Jasbir Singh smuggles drugs in his truck and is on his way from Yamunanagar to Punjab, a naka was laid and the truck was stopped near the T-point in Mullana. During checking, 3.65 quintal of poppy husk was found in the truck.”

The police said they had launched an investigation to identify the source of the contraband and its supply points.

#Ambala #Mohali