Man arrested with 5.49 gm of heroin

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 17

The police apprehended an individual involved in smuggling of heroin on June 16 in Sector 4.

A police team was patrolling the Majri Chowk area and its vicinity when they received information that Sandeep Gill (30) of Haripur village in Panchkula was involbed in heroin smuggling. Acting on the tip-off, the police team approached individual near Barsati Nallah in Sector 4. Upon thorough inspection, the NDPS nodal officer recovered 5.49 gm of heroin and

Rs 20,580 in cash from the suspect. A case was registered against the suspect at the Sector 5 police station.