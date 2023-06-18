Man arrested with 5.49 gm of heroin

Panchkula, June 17
The police apprehended an individual involved in smuggling of heroin on June 16 in Sector 4.
A police team was patrolling the Majri Chowk area and its vicinity when they received information that Sandeep Gill (30) of Haripur village in Panchkula was involbed in heroin smuggling. Acting on the tip-off, the police team approached individual near Barsati Nallah in Sector 4. Upon thorough inspection, the NDPS nodal officer recovered 5.49 gm of heroin and
Rs 20,580 in cash from the suspect. A case was registered against the suspect at the Sector 5 police station.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mobs, forces clash in Manipur, bid to torch houses of BJP leaders; 2 hurt
Firing from automatic guns in Bishnupur, Churachandpur dists
Rohtak boy flies high with Sword of Honour
2 newly commissioned IAF women officers from Haryana bag hon...
ED attaches Rs 45-cr assets of ex-NSG officer in PMLA case
Forgery in tender for civil work at Manesar garrison