Man arrested with charas

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A 50-year-old man was arrested by the crime branch of the Chandigarh Police with charas. The suspect, identified as Roop Basant, a resident of Indira Colony, Mani Majra, was found in possession of 313 gm of charas. He was nabbed near the Urban Health Training Centre, Mani Majra. A case has been registered at the IT Park police station. TNS

Bikes set afire, two booked

Chandigarh: Two persons, including a juvenile, have been booked for setting two motorcycles on fire. Complainant Sunil Kumar, a resident of Sector 20, alleged that Subham (21) and a 17-year-old boy residing in his neighborhood had set two motorcycles on fire. A case has been registered at the Sector 19 police station. TNS

Thieves strike at Sec 9 house

Chandigarh: Around Rs 7.40 lakh in cash, jewellery and other valuables were stolen from a house in Sector 9. Complainant Inder Singh reported that unknown person stole cash, a licensed pistol, two silver trays, a silver tea set, silver bowls, property papers, car keys and some clothes from his house. A case has been registered at the Sector 3 police station. TNS

Man booked for cheating

Chandigarh: A man has been booked on the charge of preparing a forged will. The complainant, an 86-year-old woman of Sector 11, alleged that the suspect, Sandeep, allegedly forged the will made by her husband and presented it in the office of the Estate Officer, Chandigarh, with a request to transfer the property in his favour. A case has been registered under Sections 420 and 120-B of the IPC at the Sector 11 police station. TNS

Mohali Developer accused of fraud

Chandigarh: The police have registered a cheating case against officials of Manohar Infrastructure and Construction Pvt Ltd at the Sector 17 police station on a complaint of Ravkeerat Singh (40) of Mohali, who alleged that he was duped of Rs 80 lakh in a deal for a plot at New Chandigarh. TNS

Jayant top scorer in football meet

Chandigarh: Jayant Bhatt of St Xavier’s School, Sector 44, was adjudged the top scorer of the Brother Meredith Football U-14 Tournament. He scored four goals in three matches. In the final, the Sector 44 team faced a (0-2) defeat against St John’s High School, Sector 26. A total of 16 teams from various schools of the city participated in this event. TNS

‘Need of skilled manpower’

Panchkula: There is a need of skilled manpower in every country and the widening gap between expectations of the industry and students needs attention of government officials and non-profit bodies concerned. Stating this, Manoj Saini, Assistant Director, SDIT, and nodal officer for DST project in Haryana, said to bridge this gap, orientation and expectation setting workshops were organised for trainers and students of Haryana ITIs around Dual System of Training by the Skill Development and Industrial Training Department, Haryana, in collaboration with Medha Foundation. He said workshops were organised in the first phase across various districts of Haryana. TNS

Yoga performers bring laurels

Chandigarh: Yoga performers of PML SD Public School, Sector 32, brought laurels by winning a rich haul of medals in the Inter-School Yoga Championship, which concluded at the Sector 43 Sports Complex. The girls’ U-17 and U-14 teams won gold medals, while the boys’ U-17 team claimed silver medal. KK Sharma, chairman-cum-manager of the school, appreciated the efforts of students.