Man arrested with charas

Chandigarh: The District Crime Cell (DCC) of the police has arrested a man with 189 grams of charas. The police said Sahil, alias Kali, alias Chabbi (26), a resident of Khuda Lahora, was arrested near the Dhanas bridge with the drug. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at the Sarangpur police station. TNS

Purse snatched at knifepoint

Chandigarh: The police have arrested a 23-year-old man for snatching a purse at knifepoint. Jawahar Lal, a resident of Dhanas, reported that unidentified persons took away his purse containing Rs 5,140 and documents near a school at Dhanas. The police registered a case and later arrested the suspect, identified as Ravinder. TNS

101 units of blood donated

Fatehgarh Sahib: On the eve of Independence Day, the Sood Sabha, Sirhind, organised a blood donation camp at Ashoka Senior Secondary School, during which 101 units of blood were collected. A team of the Blood Bank, Civil Hospital, Fatehgarh Sahib, conducted the camp. Ashok Sood, president, Municipal Council, Sirhind, inaugurated the camp. He said every drop of blood donated by volunteers saved a precious human life. Sood Sabha patron Subhash Sood and president Harminder Sood said besides organising blood donation camps, the organisation carried out various social works. OC

Punjab Speaker honours student

Zirakpur: Manya Chamoli, a student of Manav Mangal Smart World, Zirakpur, who reached the hot seat of the “Kaun Banega Crorepati-Junior” recently and won 25 lakh points, was felicitated by Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan. Principal Aneela Kinder, who accompanied the student to the Vidhan Sabha, congratulated her on this honour.