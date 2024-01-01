Man arrested with countrymade pistol

Chandigarh, December 31
A resident of Sector 25 has been arrested by the Crime Branch of the police while he was in possession of a countrymade pistol and two cartridges. The police said the suspect, identified as Deepak, alias Bottle (26), was nabbed during patrolling at Sector 25.
A case under the Arms Act has been registered against his at the Sector 11 police station. The police said the accused was earlier booked in one case of assault and another of the Arms Act. He was out on bail.
During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he procured the weapon from a person based in Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan. “The accused claimed that he had a rivalry with some local residents of Sector 25 colony and he procured the weapon for his safety,” said a police official.
