Man arrested with heroin

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh:

The Crime Branch of the UT police have arrested a man with 20-gram heroin. The suspect, Gurcharan Singh, alias Guri, was nabbed at Sector 39. The police said the suspect, a resident of EWS colony, Sector 56, purchased drugs from local peddlers and sold it to drug addicts. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered.