Man arrested with heroin

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Crime Branch of the UT police arrested Harpreet Singh with 53.60 gm of heroin at Mani Majra. A case under Section 21 of the NDPS Act has been registered. TNS

Cash snatched

Chandigarh: Abu Horaira of Sector 10 reported three persons snatched Rs 1,400 from him at Sector 11. A case under Sections 379A and 34, IPC, has been registered.