Man arrested with heroin

Chandigarh: The UT police have arrested a resident of Mauli Jagran with heroin. The accused, identified as Lakhan (32), was arrested near Hallo Majra with 12.70-gram heroin. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against him at the Mauli Jagran police station. The police said the accused had a tainted past with several cases already registered against him. TNS

Resident loses Rs 2.69L to fraud

Chandigarh: An unidentified person has been booked by the police for duping a Sector 35 resident of Rs 2.69 lakh. Vinod Chander reported that he received a call from a person, who claimed to be his former student settled in Australia. The caller tricked the complainant into transferring money in a bank account. A case has been registered at the Cyber Crime police station and investigation started. TNS

Man booked for assaulting wife

Chandigarh: A resident of Mani Majra has been booked by the police for assaulting his wife. According to the police, the woman reported that her husband, Jasbir Singh, assaulted and threatened her at their house. She got injured and was admitted to the Civil Hospital, Mani Majra. A case under Sections 323, 341 and 506 of the IPC has been registered at the Mani Majra police station. TNS

Quiz contest held

Mohali: Celebrating Constitution Day, a quiz competition on Constitution of India was held by the Department of Anatomy, Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences. — TNS

Mesmerising: Three-day Chandigarh Carnival-2023 concluded with Punjabi singer Babbu Mann's enthralling performance at Leisure Valley on Sunday. Tribune Photo: Vicky

Divine light: Nada Sahib Gurdwara all decked up on the eve of Gurpurab at Panchkula on Sunday evening. TRIBUNE PHOTO: NITIN MITTAL