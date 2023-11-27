Man arrested with heroin

Chandigarh: The UT police have arrested a resident of Mauli Jagran with heroin. The accused, identified as Lakhan (32), was arrested near Hallo Majra with 12.70-gram heroin. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against him at the Mauli Jagran police station. The police said the accused had a tainted past with several cases already registered against him. TNS
Resident loses Rs 2.69L to fraud
Chandigarh: An unidentified person has been booked by the police for duping a Sector 35 resident of Rs 2.69 lakh. Vinod Chander reported that he received a call from a person, who claimed to be his former student settled in Australia. The caller tricked the complainant into transferring money in a bank account. A case has been registered at the Cyber Crime police station and investigation started. TNS
Man booked for assaulting wife
Chandigarh: A resident of Mani Majra has been booked by the police for assaulting his wife. According to the police, the woman reported that her husband, Jasbir Singh, assaulted and threatened her at their house. She got injured and was admitted to the Civil Hospital, Mani Majra. A case under Sections 323, 341 and 506 of the IPC has been registered at the Mani Majra police station. TNS
Quiz contest held
Mohali: Celebrating Constitution Day, a quiz competition on Constitution of India was held by the Department of Anatomy, Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences. — TNS
Mesmerising: Three-day Chandigarh Carnival-2023 concluded with Punjabi singer Babbu Mann's enthralling performance at Leisure Valley on Sunday. Tribune Photo: Vicky
Divine light: Nada Sahib Gurdwara all decked up on the eve of Gurpurab at Panchkula on Sunday evening. TRIBUNE PHOTO: NITIN MITTAL
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Vertical boring begins, rescue shaft reaches 20 metres on first day
As the drilling progresses, 700-mm wide pipes are being inse...
Israeli PM Netanyahu enters Gaza Strip, vows to continue the fight ‘until the end’
‘We have three goals in this war: eliminate Hamas, return al...
Step up surveillance: Centre to states amid rise in respiratory illness among Chinese kids
Union Health Secretary writes to states and UTs; advises to ...
China says surge in respiratory illnesses is caused by flu and other known pathogens
Country’s health ministry calls on local authorities to open...
SKM's 3-day protest: Farmers gather near Mohali-Chandigarh border to take part in stir
Punjab and Chandigarh Police beef up security near Mohali-Ch...