Man arrested with heroin

Chandigarh: The police arrested Dheeraj Sharma, alias Sunny, a resident of Dadu Majra, and recovered 30 grams of heroin from his possession near the Togan turn on Friday. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at the Maloya police station. TNS

2 youths nabbed drinking in public

Chandigarh: The police arrested Ankit (22) of Natwal in Barwala and Vijay Kumar of Billa village in Panchkula district while they were consuming liquor at a wine shop near the Motor Market in Mani Majra on Friday. A case under Section 68-1(B) of the Punjab Police Act has been registered at the Mani Majra police station. Both were later released on bail. TNS

Theft reported at scrap shop

Chandigarh: Roshan Lal of Gobindpura at Mani Majra reported that four batteries, one cycle and other items were stolen from his scrap shop on Thursday. A case under Section 380 of the IPC has been registered at the Mani Majra police station. TNS

Man booked on cheating charge

Chandigarh: Bhaskar Luthra of Sector 32 reported that Jagjit Singh of Salem Tabari, Ludhiana, took his car on rent but did not return. A case under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 34 police station. TNS

Annanya marches ahead in tennis

Chandigarh: Haryana’s Annanya Walia defeated Punjab’s Aanya Aggarwal 6-3 6-1 to qualify for the girls’ U-18 main draw on the opening day of the CLTA-AITA National Series Tennis Tournament. The main draw matches of both boys and girls categories will be held on Monday. TNS

School holds athletics meet

Chandigarh: St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, organised its annual athletics meet. Various events, including 100m race, mixed relay, ankle drag race, yoga pyramid drill and three-legged race, were organised on the occasion.