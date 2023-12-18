Man arrested with heroin

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: District Crime Cell (DCC) of the police has arrested a man with 15.32 grams of heroin. The suspect, identified as Jeewan Singh Gill (41), a resident of Sector 40, was arrested at Sector 45 with the drug. The police said he supplied drugs under the guise of a food delivery boy. A case has been registered at the Sector 34 police station. The police said Jeewan was earlier booked in two NDPS cases. TNS

Vehicle stolen from Dhanas

Chandigarh: Pardeep Yadav, a resident of small flats, Dhanas, has lodged a complaint with the police that an unidentified person stole his vehicle parked near his house. The police have registered a case at the Sarangpur station and started investigation. TNS

Fit India Week on PU campus

Chandigarh: The Sports Authority of India (SAI), in collaboration with the Directorate of Sports, Panjab University, celebrated Fit India Week on the campus. Prof Jatinder Grover, Dean Student Welfare, was the chief guest along with Lalit Lohani, deputy director, SAI Regional Centre Zirakpur. Gymnastics demonstration by a group of young gymnasts was organised on the occasion. Senior badminton coach (SAI) Manju Ghai presented the vote of thanks. TNS

Medal winners felicitated

Panchkula: The British School celebrated Sports Day at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Sector 3. A prize distribution was held to felicitate the school sportsperson, who won medals in various national and international events. A parade was also performed by school students. TNS

Annual sports day organised

Chandigarh: The pre-primary wing of Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28, participated in the annual sports day. Medals and prizes were awarded by Col JS Narang (retd), war veteran and founder administrator of the school. TNS

Tanish gets gold at annual meet

Chandigarh: In the annual athletics meet of St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, Tanish Sharma, Arshit and Anhad claimed the top three positions (120m race), respectively. In the girls’ event, Geet was placed on the top followed by Iknoor at second and Vanshika at third position. In the 100m race, Aditya, Harmeet and Harsh bagged medals, while in the girls’ category, Samaira, Prabhleen and Angel excelled. TNS

School holds sports day

Mohali: The annual sports day of Lawrance Public Senior Secondary School was organised on Saturday. Akashpreet Singh, Avneer Singh and Guneet Singh claimed the top three positions in the flat race event, respectively, while Hetash won the shuttle race, followed by Ranfateh at second spot and Stalinveer at third. In ‘chatti’ race, Hargun Kaur got the first place and Gurnoor Kaur and Tamanjot Kaur remained at second and third spots, respectively. TNS

Local judoka wins gold medal

Chandigarh: Local judoka Divanshi Miglani claimed gold medal in the ongoing Sub-Junior National Judo Championship at Kerala. The 14-year-old student of Kundan International School, Sector 47, won her sixth national gold medal. She is being trained under coach Vivek Thakur at the Sector 34 Sports Complex.