Man arrested with heroin

Panchkula, March 8

The police have nabbed a man — Neeraj Thakur, a resident of Shimla — and recovered 6.10 mg of heroin from his possession. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against Neeraj. — TNS

Panchkula police nab snatcher

Panchkula:The police have nabbed a youth — Anmol alias Mauli, a resident of Fatehgarh Sahib, Punjab — for snatching a mobile phone. In his complaint, Vikas Kumar said two motorcycle-borne youths snatched his phone and Rs 5,000 on the Kalka-Zirakpur highway on December 12, 2023. The police said the suspect, Anmol has been sent on police remand for three days.

