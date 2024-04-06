Man arrested with heroin

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: District Crime Cell of the UT police has arrested a 40-year-old man with 12.39 grams of heroin. The police said Naveen Kumar, a resident of Ferozepur, was arrested in Sector 42 when he was found in possession of heroin. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at the Sector 36 police station. TNS

Flag march by Panchkulapolice

Panchkula: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections-2024, the police, along with the paramilitary forces, on Friday carried out a flag march at different places in the city. The march was led by DCP (Crime) Mukesh Malhotra. TNS

Varsity to host career fair

Chandigarh: Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University, Fatehgarh Sahib, will host ‘Career Fair-2024’ on April 9. Dr Ajaib Singh Brar, Pro VC of the university, and Dr Pritpal Singh, VC, said the university also regularly organised placement drives for its students. TNS

2 snatchers in Panchkulapolice net

Panchkula: The police have arrested two persons in a snatching case. The suspects were identified as Gagan of Deha Colony in Ambala and Lavi Arora of Malout in Muktsar of Punjab, who lives in Bhabat, Zirakpur. The police said the suspects had snatched gold earrings from a woman, Anita, a resident of Sector 9, on March 22. The suspects were produced in a court, which sent them to two-day police remand. TNS

Resident held with pistol

Chandigarh: A Sector 25 resident has been arrested for possessing a country-made pistol. Accused Tushal was nabbed by District Crime Cell for possessing the pistol and one live cartridge. He was held from near Rally ground in Sector 25. Police has registered a case under the Arms Act at Sector 11 police station. TNS

Cash stolen from house

Chandigarh: An unidentified person has stolen Rs 5,000 in cash from a house in Sector 40. The police have registered a case on a complaint of Abhishek Vashisht at Sector 39 police station. TNS

Rupesh named in PHDCCI panel

Chandigarh: Rupesh Singh, chairman of the Public Relations Council of India, has been appointed as convener of media, sports, entertainment committee of the PHDCCI.

