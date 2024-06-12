Man arrested with heroin

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The Crime Cell of the UT police on Tuesday arrested a resident of Dadu Majra Colony with 9.79 gm of heroin. The suspect, Ravi Kumar, 48, was nabbed near Vita Milk Booth in the colony. The police said the suspect, a matriculate operated an e-rickshaw. TNS

Vehicles vandalised

Chandigarh: Over two dozen parked vehicles were vandalised in a clash between two groups in Sector 38-A here on Monday night. The stone-pelting youths left the windshields of the vehicles broken and the body dented. Residents alleged that despite repeated calls, PCR vehicles did not arrive at the spot in time. Residents said four to five youths were injured. The police are investigating the matter. TNS

Two booked for extortion

Mohali: The police have booked two Kharar residents for the extortion of Kurali Municipal Council officials on the pretext of Vigilance Bureau complaints. The suspects, Lal Chand Bansal and Harvinder Singh Dhanoa, were booked under Sections 385, 120B and the Punjab Police Act at the city Kurali police station on June 5. The complainant, Harwinderpal Singh of Sector 76, said the duo made complaints to the Vigilance Bureau, stating that the Kurali MC officials took a commission from the contractor to allot developmental works. TNS

Man booked for kidnapping minor

Zirakpur: The police have booked Sujar, a resident of Gopalganj in Bihar, for kidnapping a 14-year-old girl, a student of Class X, on the pretext of marriage on May 24. TNS

Naval outreach programme

Chandigarh: As part of a naval outreach programme, members of ‘Delhi to Leh Sindhu Shikhar Car Rally’ interacted with naval veterans and NCC cadets during their halt at Chandimandir military station today. The objective of the rally, which was flagged off from the Capital yesterday by Vice-Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, Chief of Personnel, is to spread awareness about the rich maritime heritage of India and promoting maritime consciousness in the northern states. TNS

Snatchers flee with valuables

Chandigarh: Three bike-borne snatchers sped away after snatching a mobile phone, a wallet containing Rs 2,000 and documents from the owner of a provision store near the Sector 14/15/24/25 roundabout on Monday. On the complaint of Gurpreet Singh a case has been registered at the Sector 11 police station. TNS

Six booked on assault charge

Chandigarh: The police booked six persons for allegedly attacking a Dhanas resident with a knife. In his complaint to the police, Ayan of Ambedkar Colony alleged that Sahil of Chaman Colony, Dhanas, Sonu, Piyush, Shubham, Kartik and Ajay attacked him near an ATM at Dhanas village on Monday. The complainant sustained injuries. A case has been registered at the Sarangpur police station.

