Man arrested with heroin gets 10-yr RI

Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Chandigarh, February 9
Additional Sessions Judge Jaibir Singh has sentenced a 61-year-old man to rigorous imprisonment (RI) for 10 years after convicting him in a drugs case.
The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict, Harpal Singh, alias Raju, a resident of Sector 52.
According to the prosecution, Harpal Singh was arrested from Sector 7 here on September 4, 2021, with 111 gm of heroin. On being caught by police officials, Raju had tried to throw away a transparent carry bag. Cops checked the carry bag and found the contraband in it. The accused failed to produce any permit or licence for having the heroin.
After investigation, the police filed a charge sheet against the accused. On finding prima facie a case, the accused was charged with the commission of offence punishable under Section 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act to which he pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.
After hearing of the arguments between the prosecution and the defence consel, the court held the accused guilty of the commission of offence punishable under Section 21 of the NDPS Act.
