Man arrested with heroin

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM Mar 17, 2025 IST
The police have arrested a Mani Majra resident with heroin. The accused, Ankit, alias Toddi, a resident of Shastri Nagar, was arrested at Indira Colony with 3.10 grams of heroin. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against him at the IT Park police station.

One arrested on assault charge

A group of miscreants assaulted a Ram Darbar resident, hurled bricks at his house and damaged a bike. One of the accused has been arrested. Rahul of Ram Darbar, Phase II, alleged that Sujail, Amit, Happy, Gunni and Surinder Singh assaulted him on Holi. They also hurled bricks at his house to intimidate him. A case was registered.

