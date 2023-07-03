Man arrested with opium

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, July 2

The police apprehended a man with 880 gm of opium.

The suspect has been identified as Deepak Kashyap, a resident of Bareilly district in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, a team of the Crime Branch was conducting routine patrolling near Bella Vista Chowk on Saturday when they received a tip-off about the suspect’s involvement in opium smuggling.

Acting swiftly, the police team intercepted and apprehended Deepak at Majri Chowk. His search led to the recovery of 880 gm of opium.

During questioning, Deepak was unable to provide a satisfactory explanation or valid licence or permit for the possession of the prohibited substance following which he was arrested.

A case was registered under the NDPS Act at the Sector 7 police station. The suspect was produced in a court, which remanded him in police custody for three days.