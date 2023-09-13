Man arrested with pistol

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 12

A 28-year-old man was held while illegally carrying his friend’s pistol.

The police said the suspect, named Rakhil Sharma (28), a resident of Pathankot, was arrested near a night club at Sector 26 with a pistol and live cartridges. A case under the Arms Act has been registered against him at the Sector 26 police station.

During investigation, it was found that the weapon belonged to one of his friends from Pathankot and he had a licence too. The suspect took the pistol from a hotel room at Balongi, Mohali, where he and his friend were staying.

#Pathankot