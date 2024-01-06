Man arrested with stolen bike

Chandigarh: The police arrested a resident of Mohali with a stolen motorcycle at Kajheri village, Sector 52 . The suspect, Rohit, alias Tora (25), is a resident of Jhampur, Mohali. The stolen motorcycle that had a fake number and a knife have been recovered from him. A case has been registered at the Sector 36 police station.
Estate Office camp tomorrow
Chandigarh: The Estate Office will organise a camp on January 7 from 10.30 am to 4 pm at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Sector 25, for facilitation of allottees of the Rehabilitation Colony in the sector. Recently, the office had issued demand notices to colony residents regarding their dues. Applications for correcting any discrepancy in the demand notice, along with supporting documents, could be submitted to officials during the camp. Further, allottees could also deposit their dues in the camp. TNS
Lubana meets UT Cong in-charge
Chandigarh: City Youth Congress president Manoj Lubana met Rajeev Shukla, Rajya Sabha member and AICC in-charge for Chandigarh. The discussions centered around youth empowerment, community development and the role of the youth in shaping the political landscape. Both leaders expressed commitment to fostering a dynamic and inclusive political environment for the benefit of the city residents. TNS
‘Registration of pet dogs must’
Chandigarh: Taking cognisance of recent dog bite incidents on the campus, the Panjab University authorities have issued a circular, instructing the campus residents, who pet dogs, to abide by the instructions issued by the Municipal Corporation (MC). They have been asked to get their pets registered. As per the circular, the university residents will have to keep their dogs leashed while taking them out on a walk. A metal token issued during the registration of the dog has to be attached to the collar round the clock. The circular also mentions that non-adherence to the norms will attract penalty as per law. TNS
