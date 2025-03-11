Man assaulted at birthday party, dies hours later

A 37-year-old man died after being assaulted at a birthday party in Mauli Jagran here last night. The victim, Devta, and his son were attending the birthday party of a friend’s daughter.

According to sources, the party was organised in a park at Mauli Complex. Somebody from a group of youths slapped the victim from behind. He told his 17-year-old son Shubham about the incident.

Soon, Shubham confronted the youths and an altercation ensued. Both he and his father were brutally assaulted by the group.

A relative of Devta stated that the victim was taken to the Civil Hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula, and later shifted to the Civil Hospital, Mani Majra. The doctors at the Mani Majra hospital referred him to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, where he succumbed to injuries.

The police were informed about the incident. The victim’s autopsy will be held tomorrow. Officials said there were no injury marks on the body, suggesting that he suffered fatal internal injuries.

A case of murder has been registered at the Mauli Jagran police station. Though sources claimed two persons had been detained in connection with the murder, the police said several suspects, who are known to the victim, had been identified and would be arrested soon.