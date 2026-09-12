Man assaulted, held at gunpoint in Chandigarh

A 45-year-old resident of EWS Colony in Sector 49C was allegedly assaulted and held at gunpoint by a group of 10 to 12 people this afternoon.

The police have arrested two of the accused and recovered a firearm. Complainant Raj Kumar told the police that the incident took place when he stepped out of his residence.

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According to his complaint, Ritesh, alias Hadi, arrived with his accomplices and started assaulting Kumar with sticks and sluggers.

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Kumar identified several members of the group, including Ajay, Vijay, Sanjiv, Ritesh, Jaikant and Srikant. As the crowd started gathering at the spot, Ajay allegedly fired a shot in the air before the entire group fled.

Acting on the complaint, a police team rushed to the spot, cordoned off the area and launched a manhunt. The weapon used in the crime has also been recovered.

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A case has been registered against Ajay, Vijay, Sanjiv, Ritesh, Jaikant, Srikant and others under Sections 190(2), 190(3), 125, 351(3) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant sections of the Arms Act, at the Sector 49 police station.