Man assaulted in Manimajra

The police have booked a resident of Manimajra for assaulting a youth near his residence in the same area.

The police registered an FIR at the Manimajra station under Section 118(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) after Shivam of Qila area was stabbed near his residence on Saturday. The assailant, Himanshu, a resident of Mori Gate area, allegedly attacked the victim following a dispute, causing stab injuries. He was admitted to the Civil Hospital.

The police are taking the statements of witnesses. The accused is absconding.