Man attacked with knife

Panchkula, March 24
The Pinjore police have booked a person for injuring a man with a knife and attacking his wife at Manakpur Thakurdas village.
The suspect has been identified as Ankush, a resident of Manakpur Thakurdas in Pinjore.
In her complaint to the police, Monika stated that on March 21 at 7 pm, the suspect forcibly entered their house and started abusing them and hit her husband with a knife. She said they both received injuries. The suspect also threatened to kill her two children, she alleged, adding that he also tore her clothes. She stated that she rushed her husband to the hospital for treatment.
A case under Section 323 and 506 of the IPC has been registered at the Pinjore police station. The police have started an investigation into it.
