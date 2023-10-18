Man awarded 20-year jail in POCSO case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 17

Swati Sehgal, Judge, Fast Track Special Court, Chandigarh, has sentenced a 35-year-old man to undergo 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) in a case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act a year ago.

The police had booked the accused under Sections 363, 366, 376 (2) (n) and 376 (3) of the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act at the Sector 31police station on a complaint of the 13-year-old victim’s mother. In the complaint, she stated that her daughter was missing from home since April 24 last year.

During the course of investigation, the police arrested the accused. The victim was medically examined.

After hearing the arguments of the counsel for the accused and the public prosecutor, the court sentenced the accused to 20 years of RI.