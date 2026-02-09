Man awarded life term for killing 2 sisters in Chandigarh

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge, Sonika, today awarded rigorous imprisonment for life to Kuldeep Singh for the murder of two sisters at their rented accommodation in Sector 22 in 2019.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on the convict. In case of payment default, the convict will undergo simple imprisonment for a period of three months.

The defence counsel had pleaded that the convict’s siblings are married and father had died. There is no one else at home to take care of his mother in his absence. He has no criminal record and committed no such offence. Keeping in view these circumstances, a lenient view be taken while awarding sentence.

The Public Prosecutor argued that the convict had murdered Manpreet Kaur and her sister Rajwant Kaur. So, he be punished severely so as to set up an example in society.

After hearing the arguments, the court observed that the convict had taken the life of two persons after inflicting injuries on them with a sharp weapon and strangulation. He is liable to be punished severely and calling of lenient view in the matter of sentence is not possible, said the judge.

“At the same time, this case does not fall within the category of the ‘rarest of rare’ case. Hence, convict Kuldeep Singh is hereby awarded rigorous imprisonment for life,” the judge said in the order.

The court had convicted Kuldeep under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code on February 5 and the quantum of punishment was pronounced today.

Kuldeep had worked at a call centre in Mohali and resided at Shivalik Vihar in Zirakpur. On August 15, 2019, he murdered Manpreet (28) and Rajwant (27), both residents of Baluana village in Fazilka district of Punjab, in their rented accommodation at Sector 22 here.

The prosecution stated that Kuldeep and Manpreet had been in a relationship since 2010. When Manpreet started avoiding the accused, he suspected that she was involved with another person.

On the night of August 14, 2019, he reached the victims’ house in Sector 22 with a motive to check her mobile phone so that he could confront her regarding her relationship with someone else. He climbed the roof from where he jumped onto the rear balcony of the house on the second floor. Both victims were fast asleep at that time.

Kuldeep managed to open the rear door and entered the room where both sisters were sleeping. He tried to unlock Manpreet’s mobile phone but failed. In the meantime, Rajwant woke up and went to the washroom. Soon, Manpreet also woke up. She saw the accused and an altercation ensued. He stabbed Manpreet with a pair of scissors. When Rajwant came out of the washroom, Kuldeep strangled her.

He locked the room from outside and left the place on his motorcycle. In the CCTV footage of the area outside the house, the accused was seen leaving with a bag.

A few hours later, he took a bus for Ambala and then boarded a train to Delhi. The accused, son of a retired UT police inspector, was later arrested from New Delhi railway station.