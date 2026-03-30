Man axed to death by brother-in-law 3 months after love marriage in Panchkula

A man was axed to death allegedly by his brother-in-law in Panchkula’s Sector 19 on Monday morning. The deceased, Shivam, had a love marriage with the sister of the accused about three months ago despite opposition.

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According to police reports, the accused, also named Shivam (20), was furious over his sister's marriage. Both the victim and the accused hailed from Hardoi in UP and were friends. They used to work as delivery boys in a quick commerce firm.

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The deceased had married Golu three months ago after a love affair. The accused was very upset with their marriage. Following this, the accused, along with his friend, conspired to kill his brother-in-law.

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The deceased had gone to drop his mother off at Industrial Area Phase 1. On his way back, near the Sector 19 roundabout, the accused and his friend, Rahul, 19, were waiting for him with an axe. They attacked him several times before fleeing from the spot.

The injured person was taken to a hospital in Sector 6, where doctors declared him dead.

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DCP Srishti Gupta said Sector-20 police station in-charge Inspector Sombir Dhaka apprehended the accused within two hours from Zirakpur. The axe used in the crime has also been recovered. Both the accused will be produced in court on Tuesday.