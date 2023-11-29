Man beaten to death with helmet at Sector 17, Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 28

A 34-year-old man was reportedly beaten to death with a helmet at Sector 17 in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The police said the victim was consuming liquor with the suspects who were yet to be identified. The victim has been identified as Abhishek Vig, a resident of Sector 24. The preliminary investigation has revealed that the victim was attacked by two persons during an altercation near the cricket stadium roundabout around 4 am.

The police said the two suspects were known to the victim. They fled the scene after assaulting him. “The victim and the accused were consuming liquor in the victim’s car at the spot. They supposedly entered into an altercation over some issue that led to the attack,” said a police official.Sources said the police had recovered grainy footage of the spot in which the assailants were seen hitting the victim.

The police were informed about the incident by a passerby, following which a team rushed to the spot. They found the victim lying in a pool of blood and took him to the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16. However, he succumbed to injuries.

The police have registered a murder case at the Sector 17 station and started investigation. A team of Crime Branch, led by DSP Udaypal Singh, nabbed the two suspects, identified as Vijay Kumar, alias Shintu (28), a resident of Hallo Majra; and Hari (19).