Man booked for abetting suicide

Chandigarh, June 2
The police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against a resident of Saragpur.
Avtar Chand, a resident of Hoshiarpur, had reported that his sister Sarabjit Kaur, who was a contract employee at the PGI, was allegedly found hanging at her rented accommodation in Sarangpur on May 22.
The complainant alleged that his sister, a few hours before her death, had sent a voice message on WhatsApp to his another sister, in which the victim blamed Gurjit Singh and his family for harassing her.
The police have registered a case under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the IPC against Gurjit and others and started investigation. Gurjit works as a security guard at the PGI.
