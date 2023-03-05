Man booked for assaulting wife

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A city woman alleged that her husband Joginder Singh and son Pankaj Kumar thrashed her at her house on March 3. A case has been registered at the Sector 17 police station. TNS

Cyclist killed in hit-AND-run

Dera Bassi: In a case of hit-and-run, a 30-year-old woman riding pillion on a bicycle died after being hit by a tractor-trailer on the Mubarikpur road here on Saturday. The victim, Surajmukhi, was a native of Bihar and putting up at Mubarikpur. She, along with her husband, was going to work when the incident took place. She died on the spot. Her husband escaped unhurt. TNS

Daksh emerges tennis champ

Mohali: Haryana’s Daksh Khokhar won the Roots AITA CS(7) National Rankings Championship. The second seeded player ousted Punjab’s Abhinav Chaudhary (6-3, 6-0) to win the title. Earlier in the semi-finals, Chaudhary easily surpassed Chandigarh’s Vedant Jivani in straight sets. He logged a (6-3, 6-3) win to march into the final. In the second semis, Khokhar logged an easy (6-1, 6-2) win over Punjab’s Ribhav Saroha. TNS

Stazin, Amrit best athletes

Chandigarh: Stazin Sonam and Amrit Kaur were adjudged the best athletes in the boys’ and girls’ categories, respectively, on the concluding day of the 67th annual athletics meet of Government College of Education, Sector 20, here. Hockey Olympian Rupinder Pal Singh awarded the winners. Around 32 events were organised as part of the meet. All events witnessed participation by students of BEd, MEd and PGDGC classes. A fancy dress competition was also held. TNS

Bangalore lift cricket trophy

Chandigarh: Bangalore recorded a six-wicket win over Kerala to win the SBI Inter-Circle Cricket Championship, which concluded on Saturday. Batting first, Kerala posted 154/7 in the allotted 20 overs. Vinoop Manohar (57 off 40 balls) remained the main scorer for the side. Chetan Williams and Anirudh Joshi claimed two wickets each, while Sreenath Arvind took one for the bowling side. In reply, Bangalore posted 155/4 with the help of Pawan Deshpande (56 off 38 balls, with five boundaries and one six) and Joshi (42 off 18 balls, with five boundaries and two sixes). Joshi was named Man of the Match, while Jatin Saxena was adjudged Man of the Series. Raiphi Vincent (best batsman), Joshi (best bowler), Akash Bhandari (best fielder) and Sasi Kumar (best wicketkeeper) were other main performers for the side.