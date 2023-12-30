Man booked for attacking wife

Chandigarh: A resident of Mauli Jagran has been arrested by the police for attacking his wife. It is alleged that Jai Parkash, who allegedly used to harass his wife, Aashu (20), for dowry, hit her repeatedly on the head with a stone at Mauli Jagran village. She was admitted to the PGI. The police have registered a case and started investigation. TNS
Two snatchings reported in city
Chandigarh: Two incidents of snatching have been reported in the city. A woman of Sector 12 reported that two motorcycle-borne persons snatched her bag containing documents, a mobile phone and Rs 100 near the PEC light point. The police have registered a case at the Sector 11 police station. Another woman, a resident of Sector 46, reported that two persons riding a scooter snatched her mobile phone in Sector 47. The police have registered a case and started investigation.
