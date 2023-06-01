 Man booked for forgery : The Tribune India

Man booked for forgery

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: An unidentified person has been booked by the UT police for forging signature on a cheque and withdrawing Rs 95,000. A woman resident of Sector 28 alleged the suspect forged the cheque and her signature to withdraw money from her account with PNB, Sector 28. A case has been registered at the Sector 26 police station and an investigation initiated. TNS

Juvenile nabbed for stabbing

Chandigarh: A 17-year-old boy has been apprehended by the UT police for stabbing a minor. The police said the 16-year-old victim, who is a roadside vendor, was stabbed in Sector 25. The victim was admitted to the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital, Sector 16. The suspect was apprehended and sent to juvenile home. A case has been registered at the Sector 11 police station. TNS

Woman duped of Rs 40K; one booked

Mohali: A man duped a Phase 11 resident of Rs 40,000 on the pretext of taking her flat on rent. The caller, who identified himself as Anand Kumar, a bank manager, expressed interest in taking her house on rent after seeing an advertisement. He took the bank account number of victim Rupinder Kaur and asked her to click on a link sent by him. She later got a message of Rs 40,000 being deducted from her account. The matter has been referred to the cyber cell. TNS

Thieves make off with Bike

Mohali: Two unidentified miscreants stole a motorcycle from a house in Sector 82 here. In his complaint to the police, Avtaar Singh stated that he had parked his bike outside his home on May 15. The next morning, around 3:45 am, he found the bike missing. On checking the CCTV footage, he found out that two masked miscreants took his bike away around 1:45 am. He submitted the CCTV footage of the incident to the police, but cops are still clueless. A theft case has been registered at the Sohana police station. TNS

Laptop stolen from car

Mohali: A miscreant broke a windowpane of a parked car outside a private hospital in Sohana and stole a laptop and a bag containing some documents. Complainant Jaswinder Singh, a resident of Sector 79, stated that he had taken his son to the Sohana hospital for treatment and parked the vehicle in the open space available for parking. He returned after an hour and found one of its windowpanes broken and his laptop missing. On his complaint, a case has been registered at the Sohana police station. TNS

Mohali NIPER awarded

Mohali: The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) here has been awarded Rajbhasha Puraskar for commendable performance in official language Hindi in the category of all NIPERs for the year 2022-23. The award was presented in a meeting of the Hindi Salahkar Samiti organised by the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, Department of Pharmaceuticals, Government of India, in News Delhi. This award was received by institute Director Prof Dulal Panda and Hindi translator Promila Thakur. TNS

2 Mohali lads in U-17 soccer team

Mohali: Dhanjeet Ashwangbam and Akash Tirkey, trainees of Minerva Academy, have been inducted in the Indian soccer team for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup to be held in Thailand. The Indian team will play their first match in Group-D against Vietnam on June 17, followed by more matches against Uzbekistan on June 20 and against Japan on June 23. The Indian U-17 team is currently practising in Spain and Germany. TNS

Jagtar shines in Luthra XI win

Chandigarh: Jagtar played an unbeaten innings of 46 runs and claimed three wickets as Dr Luthra XI defeated Namaste Chandigarh Complex by one run during their Muskrao-Depression Bhagao T20 Cricket Tournament. Batting first, Dr Luthra XI posted 134/3 in 20 overs with the help of Jagtar (46), Dheeraj (27) and Pankaj (21). Sahil and Rizul took one wicket each for the bowling side. In reply, Namaste Chandigarh scored 133/6 in 20 overs. Harvinder Nain (42), Rahul Kapani (28) and Rizul (20) were the main scorers for the side. Jagtar claimed three wickets while Dheeraj, Sahil and Kamal took one each. TNS

Playball tennis title for Manav

Chandigarh: Manav Partap defeated Parth Verma 6-3 to win the combined U-10 title on the concluding day of the Playball Tennis Open Tournament. In the semifinals, he defeated Vikrant 4-1 and Parth Verma ousted Shree Singla 4-1. In the combined U-12 final, Kabir Gautam beat Vyan Sharma 6-2. Earlier, Sharma defeated Nevaan Ranwan 4-1 before reaching the final. Divyansh Dhupar won the combined U-14 final by defeating Japnit Chiraya 6-2. In the semis, Dhupar defeated Vedant 4-0 and Chiraya overpowered Ansh Bidla 4-2.

Drugs network busted, 4 nabbed in border belt

Drugs network busted, 4 nabbed in border belt

Centralised Admission Portal: Amid protests by teachers, GNDU conducts exams

Lawyers-students' clash: Show leniency towards 3 youths, say family members

World No-Tobacco Day: Need to protect social and physical health

School named after Olympian awaits astroturf for 5 years

Now, no more visits to RLA office for vehicle registration

Now, no more visits to RLA office for vehicle registration

Health Secy flags steep markup on three drugs, writes to Centre

Proposal for Heritage Centre’s Ph 3 in 10 days

2 more days of rain on cards

3 ‘Rupee Stores’ to offer renewed goods at Rs 1 on June 7

Sakshi's father knew about Sahil, told her to stay away from him, says FIR

Sakshi's father knew about Sahil, told her to stay away from him, says FIR

Delhi moves Supreme Court against NGT order for LG-led panel on waste regulation

Delhi to have AI-based traffic system by 2024-end

Copyright Violation: Delhi High Court restrains over 100 websites from streaming Spider-Man

Three foreigners held with drugs worth Rs 160 crore

2 peddlers nabbed; heroin, intoxicating tablets seized in city

2 peddlers nabbed; heroin, intoxicating tablets seized in city

WB man held with illegal pistol

Tragedies put a spanner in foreign dreams

In Nawanshahr, houses of 18 peddlers searched

Operation Clean: In rural areas, no drugs found

Police raid places of 188 smugglers under ‘Op Clean’

Police raid places of 188 smugglers under ‘Op Clean’

Ahead of monsoon, broken roads cry for attention in city

Cop among two booked for duping man of Rs 5 lakh

100 encroachments removed from green belt in Sherpur area

PSPCL lineman, SDO nabbed for taking bribe

PDA demolishes 4 illegal colonies across district

PDA demolishes 4 illegal colonies across district

Students suffer as teachers boycott varsity exam duties

Model School observes World No Tobacco Day

YPS to host All-India IPSC Squash tourney

PPS girls shine in athletics, bag 21 medals