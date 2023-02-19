 Man booked for killing stray dog in Ambala : The Tribune India

Man booked for killing stray dog in Ambala

Canine gave birth to seven puppies few days ago; further probe underway

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Ambala, February 18

The Ambala police have booked a man under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act for allegedly killing a female dog. The suspect has been identified as Bablu, a resident of Behbalpur village.

Raghubir Singh, a resident of Behbalpur village, in his complaint to the police, stated that a stray female dog gave birth to seven puppies around five days ago. Bablu killed the female dog using a sharp weapon on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, activists of the Vande Matram Dal came forward to the rescue of puppies. Bharat, president of the Vande Matram Dal, said: “A post-mortem examination of the dog was conducted by a team of four veterinary surgeons today. The autopsy report is expected to be submitted to the police on Monday. A puppy died last night, while the condition of another one is serious. The remaining five are stable. In the absence of their mother, next one week will be crucial for their health. We have requested the villagers to take care of the puppies and we will make all arrangements for their feed. We will also motivate people to adopt the puppies.”

Munish Kumar, SHO of the Ambala Sadar police station, said: “On the basis of the complaint, a case has been registered and matter is under investigation. The suspect will be arrested soon.”

7 head of cattle rescued, two held

In another case, the Ambala police arrested two men under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and recovered seven head of cattle being transported in an inhuman manner in a pick-up vehicle.

The suspects have been identified as Usman and Sohel, residents of Uttar Pradesh. They were later released on bail.

In his complaint, Sub-Inspector Suresh stated that a pick-up vehicle was stopped for checking. During checking, seven head of cattle were found to be transported in an inhuman manner in the vehicle.

Sunita Dhaka, SHO of the Naggal police station, said: “The cattle were bought from Barwala in Punjab and were on their way to Uttar Pradesh. The suspects claimed that since transporting the cattle in two vehicles was a costly affair, they loaded the animals in one vehicle. After inquiry, the cattle were handed over to the owner. The animals were loaded in two vehicles.”

