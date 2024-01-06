Man booked for obstructing public servant

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, January 5

The police have booked a man for voluntarily obstructing a public servant from discharge of his duty. The accused has been identified as Nikhil Prakash.

In his complaint, ASI Narender Kumar said he was on duty at the Housing Board light point when Nikhil reached in his car, in an inebriated state, at around 3 am on Thursday. The ASI said that he checked Nikhil’s alcohol level with a machine. “We issued a challan to him for drunken driving, but he created a scene and misbehaved with police personnel as well,” he said. A video of the incident has been submitted to the police department.

The police have registered a case against the man under Sections 186 (voluntarily obstructing a public servant in the discharge of his public function), 294 (singing, reciting, or uttering obscene song, ballad, or words), 332 (voluntarily causing harm) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at Sector 7 Police Station.

