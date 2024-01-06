Man booked for obstructing public servant

Panchkula, January 5
The police have booked a man for voluntarily obstructing a public servant from discharge of his duty. The accused has been identified as Nikhil Prakash.
In his complaint, ASI Narender Kumar said he was on duty at the Housing Board light point when Nikhil reached in his car, in an inebriated state, at around 3 am on Thursday. The ASI said that he checked Nikhil’s alcohol level with a machine. “We issued a challan to him for drunken driving, but he created a scene and misbehaved with police personnel as well,” he said. A video of the incident has been submitted to the police department.
The police have registered a case against the man under Sections 186 (voluntarily obstructing a public servant in the discharge of his public function), 294 (singing, reciting, or uttering obscene song, ballad, or words), 332 (voluntarily causing harm) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at Sector 7 Police Station.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hijack drama in Arabian Sea, Indian Navy secures vessel, all 21 on board
15 Indians among crew hid in strongroom of Liberian-flagged ...
India’s GDP likely to grow at 7.3% in FY24
NSO estimates beat RBI forecast
US Trade Representative Katherine Tai to travel to New Delhi next week for US-India trade policy forum ministerial meet
Ambassador Tai will travel to India from January 12-14 and b...
Hollywood actor Christian Oliver, his 2 daughters killed in plane crash in Caribbean
The crash occurred on Thursday just west of Petit Nevis isla...
Governor cannot sack minister sans CM’s advice: SC
Upholds High Court order on TN minister