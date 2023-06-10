Man booked for running over dog with BMW car

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 9

A 39-year-old man has been booked by the Chandigarh Police for running over a stray dog. The accused ran his BMW car over the dog. The case has been registered almost a year after the incident was reported. The police said a legal opinion was sought before registering a case.

Incident reported in July 2022 According to the police, a woman had complained that a BMW car ran over the dog on July 30, 2022, in the Industrial Area, Phase I. The complainant had alleged that the car driver intentionally ran over the dog. The incident was captured on the CCTV camera.

The suspect was identified as Samira Naik, a resident of Panchkula.

The police have registered a case against the suspect under Section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc) of IPC and Section 11 (1) (L) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act at the Industrial Area police station.