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Home / Chandigarh / Man booked for securing bail using fake documents

Man booked for securing bail using fake documents

Jharkhand native booked in drugs case on the run

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Our Correspondent
Fatehgarh Sahib, Updated At : 09:02 AM Apr 19, 2026 IST
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The police have registered a case against a man and his accomplices for allegedly obtaining bail in a drugs case on the basis of forged documents.

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According to the police, the accused, identified as Munarik Bhagotia, a resident of Jharkhand, had been arrested on April 5, 2023, in connection with an opium smuggling case and was lodged in jail. During his incarceration, he allegedly conspired with some associates to fabricate documents in the names of Nikka Singh and Gurnam Singh to secure bail from a local court.

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After being granted bail, the accused failed to appear during subsequent court hearings and went absconding. During the proceedings, when the court directed the purported sureties to appear, they denied having stood surety for the accused. They further informed the court that their identities and documents had been misused by unidentified persons for fraudulent purposes.

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Acting on the court’s directions, the police have now registered a case against the accused and his unidentified accomplices under relevant sections pertaining to cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy.

Further investigation is underway in the case.

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