Man booked for uploading vulgar photo for health card

Panchkula, December 30
The police have registered a case against a worker of Haryana Health Protection Authority for uploading an obscene picture for an Ayushman Mitra Card of a woman in November 2022.
Naresh Kaler, Executive officer, State Anti-Fraud Unit, said Ranjit Singh, who used to make Ayushman Mitra cards deliberately uploaded obscene photo while uploading documents of a woman.
He said the act violated the rules of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and a strict legal action was sought against the individual.
The police registered a case under the Information Technology Amendment Act against Ranjit Singh in this connection.
