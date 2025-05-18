DT
Home / Chandigarh / Man booked for vandalising bus, attacking driver

Man booked for vandalising bus, attacking driver

In an incident of road rage, police booked Balwinder Singh for causing voluntary hurt and obstructing a government employee, destruction of public property and intimidation of a Haryana Roadways bus driver and conductor near Zirakpur flyover. A video purportedly showing...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Zirakpur, Updated At : 07:53 AM May 18, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
File Photo
In an incident of road rage, police booked Balwinder Singh for causing voluntary hurt and obstructing a government employee, destruction of public property and intimidation of a Haryana Roadways bus driver and conductor near Zirakpur flyover.

A video purportedly showing bike rider Balwinder Singh holding a sword in his hand and his friends attacking the Jind-Chandigarh bound bus staff went viral. Cops said the attack took place after a confrontation between the two parties as bus reportedly overtook bike and when the rider objected, the bus staff brought the bus dangerously close to the bike on the road

The Haryana Roadways bus was also allegedly vandalised. Police registered a case under section 115 (2), 221, 120 (2), 351(2), 324 (4), 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Zirakpur police station.

