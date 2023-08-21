Man booked for violating orders

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The police have booked a house owner for not providing information about his tenant to the police. The police said Balbir Singh of Govindpura, Mani Majra, rented out his house but didn’t provide necessary details to the police. It was a violation of the District Magistrate’s order. A case under Section 188 of the IPC has been registered. TNS

Bicycles stolen from Sector 17

Chandigarh: A resident of Sector 22 reported that her bicycle was stolen from near the library in Sector 17. Another complainant, Pulkit Arora, a resident Sector 48, reported that his bicycle was stolen from a parking lot in Sector 17. Separate cases have been registered.

Kabaddi tourney held at Maloya

Chandigarh: The South West Division of the Chandigarh Police organised a kabaddi tournament for boys and girls under the theme of “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” and “Meri Maati Mera Desh” at Maloya. A total of 16 teams in both categories participated. Coaching Centre Maloya won both the titles. Chandigarh SSP Kanwardeep Kaur awarded the winners. TNS

Shooting: Gill's haul of medals

Mohali: Local shooter Hunar Gill bagged a rich haul of medals in the recently concluded 58th Punjab State NR Rifle Shooting Championship. She claimed gold medal in the sub youth women category in 10m peep sight air rifle event, followed a gold each in the youth women category in 10m peep sight air rifle, Junior women category in 10m peep sight air rifle and senior women category in 10m peep sight air rifle events. TNS