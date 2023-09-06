Man booked on cheating charge

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The police said Rajesh Puri (60), a resident of Ludhiana district, had been booked on a charge of cheating. Puri had furnished a surety bond in an NDPS case and submitted his Aadhaar card. The police said the accused had earlier also furnished surety but with a different Aadhaar card. A case under Sections 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the IPC has registered at the Sector 36 police station. TNS

14-yr-old dies in hit-&-run mishap

Chandigarh: A pedestrian was killed and his friend injured when an auto sped away after hitting them. Varun, a resident of Sector 25, reported that an auto hit him and his friend Goli (14) near the Press light point on the night of Sunday. Both were admitted to the GMSH, Sector 16, where Goli died. The police have registered a case under Sections 279, 337 and 304-A of the IPC. TNS

Snatcher gets five-year RI

Chandigarh: A local court has sentenced Vikas Kumar of Milak village in Mohali district, to five years of rigorous imprisonment in a case of snatching. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 11,000 on the convict. Vikar Kumar was arrested on a complaint filed by one Mona. She told the police that on January 24, 2022, while she was going towards the District Courts, a boy snatched her mobile phone after pushing her aside in front of the main gate of the Judicial Academy. During investigation, Vikas was arrested. After hearing the arguments, the court held the accused guilty of offences punishable under Sections 379-A and 411, IPC. TNS

Anup students’ aid society chief

Chandigarh: Former Haryana Chief Engineer Anup Chauhan has been unanimously re-elected president-in-chief of the All-India Rajput Students' Aid Society, Chandigarh, for the next two years. Former MLA Satwinder Rana wasa re-elected senior working president, BS Mankotia working president, CS Chauhan executive president, Hitender Singh secretary general and AD Rajput general secretary during the general body meeting of the society held at Maharana Pratap Hostel in Sector 25 (West).

Teachers’ Day with slum children

Chandigarh: World Peace Mission Trust on Tuesday celebrated the Teachers’ Day with underprivileged children residing in a slum area at Jagatpura in Mohali. Trust secretary MN Shukla welcomed the chief guest, Ramesh Agnihotri, and introduced him to the children who are getting free education and women free dress designing training. TNS

Teachers feted on their day

Panchkula: Teachers after receiving the award for exceptional contribution to the field of education during a state-level event organised by the School Education Department on Teachers’ Day, in Sector 5, Panchkula, on Tuesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR