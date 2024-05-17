Man booked on cheating charge

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The police have booked a volunteer, Kamaldeep, on the charge of cheating a Haryana native out of Rs 2 lakh. Anil Kumar reported that Kamaldeep had promised to get him a job of constable in the Railways. TNS

P’kula Man booked for forgery bid

Chandigarh: The police have registered a case against a resident of Panchkula for attempting forgery. Ravinder Kumar, Account Officer, Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB), Chandigarh, Sector 9, alleged that Lal Chand of Batwal village and others tried to deceive the CHB to get a dwelling unit under a scheme by concealing and misrepresenting facts, and forging documents. A case has been registered at the Sector 9 police station. TNS

Laptop stolen from PGI OPD

Chandigarh: A laptop, pen drive and a textbook have been stolen from a department of the PGI. According to the police, the laptop and other articles were stolen from the drawer of an OPD room of the ENT Department. A case has been registered at the Sector 11 police station and investigation started. TNS

Seminar on AI held at RBU

Mohali: Rayat Bahra University, in collaboration with California Miramar University, USA, hosted an international seminar on ‘Leveraging AI Learning’ here on Wednesday. The aim of the seminar, the organisers said, was to provide insights into the transformative potential of artificial intelligence in various fields. — TNS

Blood donation camp held

Chandigarh: State Bank Officers’ Association Panchkula in collaboration with UT Nursing Union GMSH, Sector 16, Chandigarh, has organised a blood donation camp at the hospital to mark International Nurses Day. A total of 51 units of blood were collected during the camp. Medical Superintendent Dr KS Bal and Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr Paramjeet were present on the occasion. TNS

Punjab FC enter final

Mohali: Punjab FC defeated Bengaluru FC 4-2 in the first semifinal of the National Championship of the Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL) 2023-24 at Reliance Corporate Park in Mumbai. The game produced a goalless draw in regulation time, but the Blues fell short of Punjab FC in the penalty shootouts after the side converted all four of their attempted spot-kicks. Punjab FC and East Bengal FC will fight it out for the RFDL title on May 18 at the same venue. Bengaluru FC will now face Muthoot FA, who lost 4-3 in penalties to East Bengal FC, for the third-place playoff.

