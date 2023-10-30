Man booked on court orders

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The police have booked Vikram, C/o Dice Restaurant and Beer Cafe, Nayagaon, Mohali, who was declared a proclaimed offender and did not appear before the court. A case under Section 174-A of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 36 here on the orders of Tarun Kumar, JMIC, District Courts, Sector 43. TNS

Mauli Jagran resident booked

Chandigarh: The police have booked a resident of Mauli Jagran, Julfan, who was declared a proclaimed offender and did not appear before the court. A case under Section 174-A of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 36 police station. TNS

400 cartons of liquor seized

Mohali: The police have arrested truck driver Jitender Kumar, a native of Shimla, and recovered 400 cartons of countrymade liquor from him near the Handesra bus stand. The liquor, which is meant for sale in UT, was being smuggled from Chandigarh to Punjab and Haryana. The police said 19,200 quarters had been seized and a case under the Excise Act registered.

#Mohali