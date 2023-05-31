Man booked on murder charge

Tribune News Service

Ambala, May 30

The Ambala police have registered a murder case against a man after a 19-year-old youth was found dead in his room on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Nikhil, who worked as a labourer at Khudda Kalan village. He was a native of Bihar. The suspect was identified as Suraj, a resident of West Bengal.

Sanjeev Kumar stated that his brother Nikhil had been working as a labourer at Kamal Industries for the past three years. He said on Monday he came to know that Nikhil had been murdered in his room by fellow labourer Suraj on Sunday.

Sanjeev and Suraj had consumed liquor in the room and after having dinner around 10 pm, both of them were involved in a brawl, following which, the suspect thrashed the victim. Sanjeev suffered injuries in his head, chest and face. Suraj managed to flee the spot.

The exact reason behind the murder was yet to be ascertained. Rampal Singh, SHO at Mahesh Nagar Police station, said the deceased’s body has been handed over to his family after the postmortem and efforts were being made to nab the suspect.