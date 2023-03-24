Man booked over derogatory FB post against PM

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 23

The police have booked a Moga resident for making lewd comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Facebook.

The suspect has been identified as Amir Singh, alias Babban Sarpanch, a resident of Sherpur, Takhtuwala, in Jeera subdivision of Moga district.

In his complaint to the police, advocate GPS Ghuman stated that he was viewing the Facebook page of a prominent news channel when under a video clip the PM was interacting with some player, who represented India in Olympics. The PM was encouraging all players and it was really a very proud moment.

Ghuman said while majority of remarks in the comments’ section were in appreciation of the initiative of the Prime Minister, the suspect posted a ‘disgraceful, derogatory and abusive’ comment. The person intentionally posted it on the social media so that millions of people would view the abusive comment against the PM. The suspect’s main motive was to defame the PM, he added.

A case under Section 294 (obscene acts and songs) has been registered at the Sector 7 police station.