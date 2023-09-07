Man booked under Arms Act

Chandigarh: The police have booked a man for possessing an illegal arm and assaulting a family of Sector 42. Shivam of Attawa village, Sector 42, alleged that Sanju assaulted his family near their house and threatened them with a countrymade pistol. The police were informed about the incident, following which a case under Sections 323, 341 and 506 of the IPC and 25-54-59 of the Arms Act, was registered. TNS
One held for fake No. plates
Chandigarh: ASI Bijender Singh of Traffic Staff reported that Aman, a resident of Dadu Majra, was apprehended near the Sector 24/25/37/38 chowk for riding a scooter with a fake number plate. The police have registered a case.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court protects Editors Guild members from arrest over Manipur reports
Bench seeks status report on arms recovery, wants rations st...
Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court
Raps police for ‘sorry state of affairs’