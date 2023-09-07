Man booked under Arms Act

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The police have booked a man for possessing an illegal arm and assaulting a family of Sector 42. Shivam of Attawa village, Sector 42, alleged that Sanju assaulted his family near their house and threatened them with a countrymade pistol. The police were informed about the incident, following which a case under Sections 323, 341 and 506 of the IPC and 25-54-59 of the Arms Act, was registered. TNS

One held for fake No. plates

Chandigarh: ASI Bijender Singh of Traffic Staff reported that Aman, a resident of Dadu Majra, was apprehended near the Sector 24/25/37/38 chowk for riding a scooter with a fake number plate. The police have registered a case.