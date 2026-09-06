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Home / Chandigarh / Man caught stealing from PU hostel room

Man caught stealing from PU hostel room

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:11 AM Sep 06, 2026 IST
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A man was caught stealing cash from a hostel room at Panjab University here.

The accused, identified as Rohan, had broken into a room of Hostel No. 5 on Friday. He was caught stealing Rs 10,000 kept in the hostel room by a student. Students overpowered him and handed him over to the police.

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According to the police, a student staying in the hostel had locked his room and stepped out for some work on Friday. When he returned, he found the door open and the accused was spotted rifling through the cupboard and other belongings.

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Without wasting time, the student shut the door from outside and raised an alarm. Hostel inmates rushed to the spot and together they overpowered the intruder. The police are now trying to determine whether he had visited the hostel before or was linked to any other theft.

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